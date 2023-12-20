- Born on 25 December, 1967 in Ibadan, Oyo State, to the Late Pa Olatubosun Makinde and Madam Abigail Makinde of Aigbofa Compound in Oja’ba, Ibadan.
- Seyi Makinde is a Nigerian engineer, businessman and politician who has been serving as the governor of Oyo State, Nigeria, since 2019.
- He is an engineer and a subject matter expert on fluid and gas metering. He is the group managing director of Makon Group Limited, an indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria. He established his first oil and gas private business called Makon Engineering and Technical Services, (METS) at the age of 29 in the year 1997, after earning years of work experience with international oil and gas companies.
- Makinde began his education at St Paul Primary School and completed his primary education at St Michael Primary School, Yemetu, Ibadan. His secondary education was at Bishop Phillips Academy, Monatan, Ibadan. In 1985, he gained admission to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where he earned his bachelor›s degree in Electrical Engineering.
- In 1998, Makinde trained at Industrial Control Services in Houston, Texas on Safety Shutdown System; and Development of Analytical Competence for Managing Operations at Lagos Business School (now Pan-Atlantic University) in 1999. In 2000, he had training in automation. In 2002, he studied Fundamentals of Crude Sampling at Jiskoot Auto Control Training Centre, Kent, England. Also, in 2005, he studied Understanding and Solving Complex Business Problems at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.
- On Christmas Day, 25 December, 2024 Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde will clock 56.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta