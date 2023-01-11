Icons: Razak Okoya

• Born in Lagos on January 12, 1940.

• He is a billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos. He had his only formal education at Ansar-un-deen Primary School, Oke popo, Lagos.

• He is the owner and founder of Eleganza Group of Companies, which has a market spanning the entire Africa.

OKOYA• Today, under his chairmanship, the Eleganza Industries produce a wide range of household goods and utensils, including cutlery, collieries, food warmers, ice chests, electric fans, cosmetics, biros etc. His factory locations include Oregun-Ikeja, Isolo, Alaba and Iganmu. The company now directly employs over 5,000 Nigerians and non-Nigerians, including those working in his RAO Property Investment Company. Okoya’s Eleganza Group is one of the biggest homegrown conglomerates in Nigeria today, with over six factories and its products are household names in African markets.

• He was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award as ‘Business Entrepreneur of Our Time’ by The Thisday Newspapers.

• His magnificent estate, “Oluwa Ni Shola” (The Lord creates wealth) Estate at Lekki/Ajah Expressway is his primary residence. The “Oluwa ni Shola” Estate, which is also described as an Expatriates Estate because of the high number of expatriates living there, is well equipped with uninterrupted power and water supply, marble floors, central air-conditioning, sauna, lush gardens, billiard room, tennis court, swimming pools, expensive sculptures and lots more

• Chief Razak Akanni Okoya will clock 83 tomorrow, Thursday, January 12.

 

