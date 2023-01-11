Delta to host MAGWP, charges contestants on good conduct

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has underscored the essence of Miss Africa Golden World Pageant (MAGWP), calling on the contestants to comport themselves as worthy ambassadors of their various countries.

He made the remark during a courtesy call by the Miss Africa Golden World team ahead of its fifth beauty contest scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State.

The commissioner, who welcomed beauty contestants from across 10 African countries, said that beyond contesting for a crown, they were contributing to the unity of Africa and cementing the bond that exists on the continent.

Aniagwu welcomed the contestants to Delta State which he described as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He said the contestants will be taken on a tour to some locations in Asaba so they could experience the pleasure of the state, their first stop being the Leisure Park and Film Village, and the next, VinMilan Hotel and Resort.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment, Mr Frank Otoide appreciated the Information Commissioner on behalf of all the entertainers in Delta State for his warm welcome.

He stressed further that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration has given opportunity to entertainment and has transformed the state to become the hub of entertainment in the world.

Otoide noted that the choice of Delta State as the venue for the fifth edition of the contest results from the peacefulness, accessibility and development of the state.

The convener, Sapphire Obi, appreciated the Information Commissioner for his warm reception, saying that the Miss Africa Golden World is an Afro Global beauty pageant that promotes black origin and culture.

