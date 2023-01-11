Women not supporting women enough —Olayemi Aribo

Olayemi Aribo, an accountant by training whose passion for community health and social development inspired to start volunteering with local and international NGOs, haa built a career in the public health ecology over a period of 11 years. In this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks on women health, leadership and empowerment, among other issues.

Do you think there’s a restriction on women in the professional circle in Nigeria?

I think we are gradually moving away from the ideology that women should be limited to certain roles in the professional space, there is an increasing awareness that capacity should play a prominent role in professional development rather than gender role. In the recent past, we have seen an increase in the number of women in decision-making positions and managerial roles in the private and public spheres.

What are your thoughts on women having multiple streams of income?

I absolutely support the idea of women having streams of income. This helps women in numerous ways such as building their self confidence; it provides them with a sense of financial security; it motivates them to want to actively participate in decision-making processes that directly or indirectly affects them, their loved ones and the society at large. Women with streams of income will be able to relieve the financial burden on their spouses during financial crises.

Can women be good leaders?

Most certainly! There are various examples of women in leadership roles e.g Angela Merkel of Germany, Dr.Ibukun Awosika, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chief Folorunso Alakija, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

How can women prove their worth to be seen beyond cheerleaders and sex objects?

First of all, it is of utmost importance that women do not see themselves as mere cheerleaders and sex objects, but as equal players whose contributions are critical to the development of organisations and the society at large. Unfortunately in our society women may need to work twice as hard in certain fields to garner the much needed respect and recognition.

Ultimately there has to be a continuous conversation around gender roles and bias.





What do you think about the general belief that attributes a woman’s success to sexual promiscuity and assistance from men?

In my opinion, the mindset that attributes a woman’s success to promiscuity and assistance from men is premordial. As stated earlier, there are women who have attained leadership positions all over the world through sheer hardwork, dedication and focus on their goals.

How do you stand on your principles and identify women with similar purpose to work with?

Growing up, my father taught me contentment and hardwork which has over the years moulded my character. I have consistently applied this in my career trajectory. I equally look out for women with similar values and other traits to work with.

How can women stand up to bullies?

Women should learn to always speak up. It is a general principle that calling a bully out is an important step into stopping the act. Sensitisation is also very key in this context.

Are women supporting women?

Women are not supporting women enough, I think we should find more ways and avenues to support each other.

While it is good to be competitive, women need to be more conscious of supporting each other because there is so much to gain from collaborations. I also want to say that women should not expect support based on characters and traits that are inimical to the growth and development of organisations and the society at large.

Advice to women who desire to make a difference?

Focus on one goal at a time. Believe in yourself, have a metric for success, be consistent, protect your values and dignity and enjoy the process.

As a woman, how do you push all you do without being overwhelmed?

This is a very tough one, but there are nuggets that have helped me. Accepting and getting help, delegation of duties both at home and at work, following a schedule, creating time for rest (this is important), rewarding myself after achieving a milestone, time management and setting clear boundaries.

