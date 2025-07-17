ICAN ready to deepen voice in economic, governance — President, Haruna

…as Ibadan and district Society installs 25th chairman

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has declared readiness to deepen its voice in the economic and governance of the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday by ICAN’s president, Mallam Yahaya Haruna, during the Investiture ceremony of the 25th chairman of ICAN, Ibadan and District Society, held on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to Haruna, who was represented by the district coordinator of the institute, Funmilayo Olaniyi, the institute is committed to promoting good economy and governance discourse through research and national roundtables.

He further noted that ICAN will be positioning itself as a pillar of regulatory integrity and ethical governance, adding that the institute is focused on reshaping the future of accountancy profession.

He said, “ICAN will be deepening its voice in economic and governance discourse through research and national roundtables.

“ICAN is positioning itself as a pillar of regulatory integrity and ethical governance and also focused on reshaping the future of accountancy profession.

“Our national strategy is anchored on ten transformative pillars, including, Digital Transformation of the Exam Process, Revitalising the ICAN Brand, Engaging and Retaining Generation Z, Enhancing Member Employability, Elevating SMPs, Global Certification Pathways,Thought Leadership & Policy Advocacy, Institutional Capacity Building and Regulation & Anti-Corruption.”

In her acceptance speech, the newly inducted chairman of ICAN Ibadan and district society, Mrs Olufunmilayo Omisore, stated that her vision is for the district society to become a leading district in ICAN with members who have high ethical standards and technical competence in the public interest.

Omisore, who is the third female chairman of the institute, added that the institute will be working on collaboration, community support, continuous learning and development, catch them young programmes, coaching and mentorship, caring, creativity and innovation.

She said, “The vision we have for Ibadan and District Society is that it becomes a leading district in ICAN with members who have high ethical standards and technical competence in the public interest

“Besides building on the 5 cardinal points introduced by my predecessors, which are extensive membership drive, members’ inclusiveness, welfare and empowerment, advocacy programs and business visitations, catch them young and infrastructural development. We will be working on the 7Cs, which are collaboration, community support, continuous learning and development, catch them young programmes, coaching and mentorship, caring, creativity and innovation,” she concluded.

