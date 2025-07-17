Jigawa farmers decry high cost of fertiliser, inputs

Kogi State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the killing of one suspected criminal, identified as Muhammed Kassim, also known as Enemi, in Idah Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Command, the suspect was on the police wanted list for alleged offences including criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, gun-running, and membership of an unlawful society (cultism).

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP William Ayah, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the Command wishes to set the record straight regarding the unverified reports being circulated on social media about the death of Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi, of Idah, Kogi State.

The statement reads as follows:

“The suspect, now deceased, was alleged to be a member of a syndicate involved in arms and ammunition trafficking within and outside Kogi State. The case is under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lokoja.

“Following a legal intercept from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Abuja, which indicted one Mohammed Amedu as a member of a syndicate dealing in arms and ammunition within and outside Kogi State, the eventual arrest of one of the principal suspects was effected by DSS operatives on 22nd June 2025. The case was later handed over to the Kogi State Police Command on 28th June 2025 for further investigation. The suspect confessed to the alleged crime and mentioned the said Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi, of Idah Town in Idah Local Government Area, Kogi State, and others as members of the arms-running syndicate.

“Investigation revealed that the late suspect, Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi, was alleged to have purchased 20 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition to test-run an AK-47 rifle in his possession from Mohammed Amedu, now in custody. Further investigation led to the arrest of an additional five suspected members of the syndicate, while two locally made Beretta pistols were recovered.

“Consequently, based on the indictment of the late suspect, Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi, operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) were mobilised to Idah on 7th July 2025 to invite him to report and answer to the criminal offences levelled against him by members of his syndicate. This was to enable the police investigation team to carry out a discreet and thorough inquiry into the case. However, Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi, jumped the fence of his house and escaped arrest upon sighting the police team.

“Following his refusal to honour the police invitation and his subsequent escape, operatives from Idah Police Division were mandated to lay surveillance and arrest him when seen.”

“Further to this, upon receipt of credible information at Idah Division that Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi (now deceased), had been sighted at a particular location in Idah, operatives immediately swung into action to arrest him. However, he vigorously resisted arrest as he was in the company of other young men suspected to be his gang members. Despite this, the operatives, through their superior numbers and persistence, attempted to apprehend him. Muhammed Kassim, aka Enemi, then took to his heels and was given a hot chase.

To aid his escape, his gang members began attacking the police operatives with cutlasses, stones, and other dangerous weapons. This emboldened him to stop and attempt to disarm one of the officers by seizing his rifle, while his gang members continued to attack the police officers. During the struggle over the weapon, the rifle discharged and struck the suspect in the leg. His gang members immediately rescued him from the operatives and whisked him away with the bullet wound to an unknown location, where he later died in their custody.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case is still ongoing, and all suspects arrested in connection with the alleged crime will be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction for prosecution upon conclusion of the investigation.

