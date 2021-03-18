IBEDC introduces bills on demand, upgrades mobile app

Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has introduced another initiative to its electronic billing platform which enables customers to demand their bills promptly and conveniently via SMS.

The e-billing scheme called Bills on Demand (BOD) is in continuation of IBEDC’s desire to leverage innovation and technology to improve customer experience.

It is designed to deliver bills on request directly to the customer, thereby eradicating challenges such as misplaced bills or delayed delivery and other issues which are associated with the distribution of physical bills.

Announcing the service, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), John Ayodele explained that BOD would aptly take care of customers who are far-flung and those on the fast lane line of businesses who may be too busy to monitor physical bills.

Ayodele said, “What we have done with Bills on Demand is to create dedicated telephone number 07015555379 through which post-paid customers can pay the normal SMS rates to get their bills within seconds.”

He also disclosed that the IBEDC Pay-Vending Mobile App has equally been upgraded to provide the customer with information on their service bands and tariff rates with respect to the new service-based tariff. The upgrade he said has also created the opportunity for customers to be able to check their last six vending or payments history, for a quicker turnaround time on bill related complaints.

He said, “As a service-oriented organisation, we understand that a critical element for successful product development is customer convenience and flexibility. This is what we intend to achieve by providing our customers with these value-added services, and we believe that our customers appreciate services that offer convenience, eliminate hitches and also fit their lifestyle.”

He further pointed out that IBEDC PayVending App is currently available on Android Playstore and will soon be available on IOS and other operating systems.

