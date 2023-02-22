The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has decried recent incidents of attacks and assault against its staff and facilities.

The company, in a statement signed by the Managing Director, Engr. Kingsley Achife, said the electricity distribution companies provide essential service critical to the daily lives of citizens.

Achife noted that attacks on its offices and facilities not only caused damage to the property but also disrupt the provision of electricity, which affects the livelihoods of many and throws communities into darkness.

“We understand that these are trying times for us all, but attacking staff who are also Nigerians and destroying electrical installations will further exacerbate the challenges.

“We therefore urge the public to maintain law and order and refrain from engaging in any form of assault against electricity workers who are primarily there to support you, your homes and businesses,” Achife said.

The Managing Director also assured customers that IBEDC is committed to providing quality services and improving its infrastructure and operations.

He noted that the company has strengthened its non-cash based payment channels to reduce customer pressure. “We are also open to feedback and suggestions from the public, and will work to address any issues raised speedily,” he added.

