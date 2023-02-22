Johnson Babajide

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to local government areas.

The Resident Electors Commissioner, Benue State, Sam Egwu, had earlier took delivery of sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Makurdi office.

Sensitive materials received are; ballot papers and result sheets.

The Public Relations Officer of the Commission in the State, Terkaa Andyar said that the Commission will dispatch to other local government areas on Thursday.

“It is late now, so what the Commission decided is that we are dispatching the materials to local governments that are close by while others who are far will receive their materials tomorrow (Thursday)

Andyar further said that the Commission might have contracted the distribution of the materials to a Transport Company based in the State.