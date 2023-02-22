Idahosa Moses

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Ewuare II, will on Monday unveil the Iyoba N’ Uselu Statue, Queen mother, Ikuoyemwen.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Benin City.

According to the statement, the unveiling ceremony is expected to hold on Friday, beginning at 3p.m at 5 junction on Uselu Lagos Road, Benin City.

The statement added that Oba Ewuare II, in a precise sequence of events, had on November 21, 2021 conferred the Chieftaincy title of Iyoba N’ Uselu posthumously on his mother, Queen Ikuoyemwen

It would be recalled that the Chieftaincy title, “Iyoba N’ Uselu” began during the era of Queen Idia, the mother of Oba Esigie, in 16th Century in Benin Kingdom.