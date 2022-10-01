Traffic bottleneck in Uyo as ‘Obidients’ stage rally

Some major roads in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, experienced traffic snarl as the “Obidient Movement” supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, embarked on a rally.

Tribune Online gathered that over ten different support groups on Saturday gathered around the water fountain, Nwaniba which was the take-off point as early as 8:00 a.m. before moving to Plaza, the city centre, from 9:57 am to Ikot Ekpene road and other roads in the city.

The gridlock lasted for some time in every location the supporters moved to, even though security personnel were on ground to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

Speaking with journalists, the former chairman, Agulu Peoples Union, Uyo, Mr Jude Anyanwor, said the crowd is not a rented one but made up of people who are tired and dissatisfied with ‘bad leadership’ in the country.

Anyanwor described the suffering in the country as unprecedented, urging the people to ensure that Nigeria regains its lost glory by voting Peter Obi in 2023.

Also, Campaign director, Peter Obi Integrity Network for Transformation, Mr A.O. Okon, expressed confidence that the candidate would emerge victorious in the general election considering the massive and divine support he is getting.

On his part, Ichie Martins Edimobi, one of the supporters in the movement, said the march is not only for the youths, but everyone who has been affected in one way or the other by bad governance in Nigeria.





Edimobi said that he decided to march in solidarity with the youths despite his age and status because the current administration is an ill-wind that blows majority no good.

On her part, Helen Tom, a physically challenged person, said what motivated her to join the rally was her desire to ensure that change is effected

“I am from Ikot Ekpene Local Government, what motivated me here is ‘change’. I want a person that knows that people are hungry, I won’t allow my physical condition to deter me from supporting someone whom I know has the capacity to change Nigeria from the present state. We need a real change not the change that put us in suffering right from 2015.” she said.

President of Igbo community and Non Indigenes in Akwa Ibom, Dr Sunday Orie, described the crowd as divine, urging everyone to show same solidarity at the election day by voting Peter Obi.