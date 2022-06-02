IBBUL council retreat ends in Abuja with six-point communique

A two-day retreat for the Governing Council of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, with the theme, ” Modern University Management and The Implication of 2022 Monetary Thresholds Circular on Public Procurement and Finance Act 2021: Issues, Analysis and Way- forward” has ended in Abuja with a six-point communique.

The document which is read in parts identified the Financial Act, 2021 amended relevant taxes, customs and exercise Statutes in accordance with the microeconomics reforms policy of the Federal Government, and the need for University administration and Management to support and implement the provisions of the Act to ease procurement processes and entrench transparency and accountability.

The communique among others, noted the need for effective communication among the relevant regulatory agencies in respect to the procurement act framework, as participants got a better understanding of the project cycle, key areas in project management and the effects of monetary threshold circular, 2022.





It further emphasized the need for periodic human capital development on emerging trends in the public procurement methods and procedures for transparency and accountability.

Another area the communique harped on was the need for the Council and Management of the University to develop an excellent and viable strategic plan that would be implemented to attract required resources for quality teaching, research and Community development services; stressing that such would elevate the Institution’s ranking system in the world to a significant level.

The draft 2021-2025 Strategic Plan document was also considered and stakeholders called to buy in for its successful implementation.

The communique finally appreciated the Executive Governor of Niger State who is the Visitor to the University

, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for being instrumental to the successes so far recorded by the institution through his numerous support and cooperation, not forgetting the State Ministries of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Finance, Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs as well as other MDAs.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE