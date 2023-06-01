The World Bank-assisted Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) has held a two-day technical engagement to gather input from stakeholders into its solid waste management plan for Ibadan metropolis.

The solid waste management plan has been in the works for up to a year, the Project Coordinator, Olasunkanmi Sokeye, told Nigerian Tribune at the workshop held in Ibadan recently.

He said, “The stage we have now reached is the draft masterplan. The workshop we are doing is to involve stakeholders in the preparation of the master plan.

“We are presenting the draft masterplan to stakeholders for them to see, criticize, and come up with ideas that the consultant for the project probably did not take into consideration.

“This is in order to improve the master plan and make it more robust.”

Stakeholders invited included federal and state ministries of environment, regulatory agencies including the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Agency (NESREA), Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, Association of Waste Managers, Mottainai, Iyaloja and Babaloja of various markets, Council of Mogajis, Oyo Waste Management Agency (OYOWMA), members of the press, among others.

The master plan is being developed in collaboration with SMEC, a member of the Surbana Jurong Group.