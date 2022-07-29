Ibadan school benefits from Rotary tree planting

Worried about the rise in climate change in the environment, the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Challenge, on Thursday, kicked off tree planting at Oke Bola Comprehensive High School, Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

The event took place at the premises of the school, on Thursday, by the assistant governor of the club, Rotarian Folake Ladeinde, Charter president of the club, Rotarian Kazeem Akande, President of the club Rotn Yusuf Akande and other members of the club.

Speaking during the official planting of the trees, the President of the club, Yusuf Akande noted that the club embarked on the project in a bid to tackle climate degradation being faced in the country and the world at large.

He added that the project is one of the 7 areas of focus of the club "community development is meant to boost the

Speaking shortly after the exercise, charter president of the club, Dr Akande Kazeem charged the students and management of the school to maintain peace in the environment.

He stated that the environment can only be enjoyed when there is peace among its habitants.

In her remarks principal, Oke Bola Comprehensive High School, Mrs Morenike Oke appreciated the club for choosing the school among the beneficiaries of the tree planting project.

