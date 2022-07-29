FG launches SERVICOM charter for improved humanitarian service delivery

Ongoing efforts by Federal Government to improve service delivery in the public service gained a boost with the launch of the SERVICOM Charter for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Speaking at the launch, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo explained that the Ministry’s SERVICOM service charter is a veritable tool of guidance in the implementation of the Ministry’s programmes, activities, outcomes, output, key performance timeliness, objectives and targets.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo who was represented by the Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr Valentine Ezulu, said that the launching of the Charter was part of efforts toward ensuring “transparency and effective service delivery to the general public. SERVICOM is one of the reforms put in place to achieve the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.”

He expressed optimism that the launching of the SERVICOM charter will give ample opportunity for the general public to know and access the activities, achievements and challenges of the Ministry as well as its expectations.

He added that SERVICOM plays a great role in scoring the performance of any government agency and through this charter members of the public and stakeholders will have the opportunity to evaluate the performance of the Ministry.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo observed that we are in an era where the government has thrown its activities wide open for scrutiny by citizens as such opinion, suggestion and complaint boxes will be placed in strategic places around the Ministry in order to solicit inputs from the general public, with a view to improving on the Ministry’s service delivery to its clients, target groups, other members of the public as well as other stakeholders.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo, therefore, assured the general public that every enquiry would be given a prompt response.

Speaking earlier, Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Mr Valentine Ezulu, represented by the Acting Nodal Officer, Mrs Eucharia Oruche, said that the ushering in of the SERVICOM Charter is to inform and educate the public about the activities, achievements and challenges of the Ministry since its inception and also to open up an avenue for stakeholders and the general public to ask questions and get responses.

Mr Ezulu stated that SERVICOM is like an engine that drives the Ministry to achieve optimum service delivery and urged all Heads of Agencies to key into achieving Humanitarian actions so as to have a better understanding of the workings of the Ministry with a view to improving the working relationship between the Ministry and Agencies under it.

In her remarks, the National Coordinator/CEO of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajiemeli stressed that the Ministry’s launch was a bold and commendable step.

She outlined what the Launching of the Charter meant which was the Ministry’s readiness to engage its stakeholders, comply with the directive of the President, more work for the Ministry and reward for the work done, among others.

She unveiled the SERVICOM CHARTER with the Directors of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Social Development and Special Needs; and the representative of the Director General NAPTIP.

She said with the launch of the Charter, will open up processes and systems to serve Nigeria’s right.

While speaking on the topic ‘Charter Implementation, Monitoring and Reporting,’ Mrs Akajiemeli said the document is the first edition and they will ensure that the document serves its purpose, adding that it contains details and explains the choice service takers can get if they come to the office.





“It tells how much a particular service costs. iii) It enhances accessibility. It emphasises commitment to what the government wants you to do.

She emphasised that the Ministry’s Service Charter is a promise and SERVICOM will come with a measuring instrument and report back to Mr President and also publish to the public to know, discuss and harvest feedback from the people.

She said that the Ministry will be held accountable for all the promises in the charter.

