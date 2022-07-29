Mozambique moves to tax hair weaves

The tax authorities in Mozambique have added levies on weaves (human and artificial hair), a measure that will add to their price. (BBC)

In a statement, they said the 37% tax hike was part of plans to improve the collection of revenue.

Most weaves are imported from Asia, America and Europe, according to local media reports.

The price hike has dominated radio call-ins and TV shows, with some women criticising the new tax.

Some have cheekily suggested that the rise might have an impact on relationships at a time when families are experiencing a high cost of living.

(BBC)

