Mozambique moves to tax hair weaves

World News
By Tribune Online
Mozambique moves to,

The tax authorities in Mozambique have added levies on weaves (human and artificial hair), a measure that will add to their price. (BBC)

In a statement, they said the 37% tax hike was part of plans to improve the collection of revenue.

Most weaves are imported from Asia, America and Europe, according to local media reports.

The price hike has dominated radio call-ins and TV shows, with some women criticising the new tax.

Some have cheekily suggested that the rise might have an impact on relationships at a time when families are experiencing a high cost of living.

(BBC)

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

Kenya threatens Facebook suspension over hate speech

World News

Sitting allowances scrapped for new Kenya lawmakers

World News

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Shakira

World News

Ghana minister sacked after long absence from work

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More