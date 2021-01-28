Ibadan Polytechnic workers reject January ‘amputated salary’

Workers in the employ of The Polytechnic, Ibadan on Thursday kicked against what they described as an “amputated salary structure” used for the payment of their January 2021 salary.

The workers rejected the new salary structure after the conclusion of its emergency meeting of the Joint

Implementation committee of the staff unions of the institution.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, Comrade Biodun Abegunde and his counterpart in the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Comrade Ibraheem Akande, and the representative of Academics, Mrs T. M. Oyebola, emphasised that since they were not part of the Memorandum of Understanding, the new salary structure remains unacceptable.

The statement, titled ‘Poly Ibadan workers reject the January salary paid with the amputated salary structure forced on tertiary institutions in Oyo State’ read that: “The workers of The Polytechnic, Ibadan had rejected the purported Memorandum of Understanding in one of its letter dated January 14.

“The amputated salary structure paid indicates that our housing allowance has been removed which was majorly the basis for rejection of the salary structure.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan staff unions disassociate themselves from the payment of salary with the Oyo State Salary Table and MOU because we are not a party to the agreement that led to the payment.

“The unions’ strike action, which hinges on the full implementation of minimum wage and removal of Illegal Platinum Consultant is very much ongoing.

“We, therefore, implore the general public to prevail on the Oyo State Government to do the needful and save the institution from the mess and rescue the workers from the injustice that may lead to abject poverty,” the statement added.

