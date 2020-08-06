Ibadan poly rector bags COCSON’s award

The rector, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi, has been honoured with the ‘Most Performing Rector in Nigeria’ award by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) in less than two years in office as a rector.

Professor Adebiyi was also decorated as an ambassador of ‘Project 20 Million’ of COCSON at an investiture ceremony held at the institution’s Board of Studies Chamber of Central Administrative Building of the institution Wednesday last week.

Speaking at the event, the convener of COCSON and director-general of ‘Project 20 Million’, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the determination of the national executive committee of the organisation for a more prosperous Nigeria and the drive to pull the Nigerian economy from the woods informed the decision to honour Professor Adebiyi with the award.

“In our determined quest for a more prosperous Nigeria and our drive to pull the Nigerian economy from the woods on the principal anchor of translating our vast youth potentials to productivity, we decided at our National Executive Committee meeting which held from Friday 17 to Saturday 18 July, 2020, to honour Professor Adebiyi,” he said.

While noting the professionalism, interventions and achievements evident in the administration of the rector, Chukwunyere said that the last time the institution made any meaningful impact in technological development was in 2009.

He listed the upgrading of the television and photo studios, public relations and advert resource centres of the Mass Communication Department of the institution, and procurement of teaching equipment for the Department of Geology as some of the achievements in less than two years.

Chukwunyere also lauded the Adebiyi-led administration for the great feat of getting all the 13 courses put forward to the National Board for Technical Education successfully accredited earlier in the year, describing it as commendable and unprecedented in the history of the institution.

The team commended the Poly Ibadan FM Radio initiative which according to the rector would have commenced operation but for the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the activities of the institution.

While responding, Professor Adebiyi appreciated the COCSON team for the award and for making him an ambassador of ‘Project 20 Million’.

He attributed the successful completion of the radio station to the support the institution had been receiving from the state government, adding that the inauguration of the station is part of activities lined up to mark the 50th anniversary of the institution.

The rector urged members of COCSON to embark on public enlightenment campaigns and publicise the activities and programmes of the organisation so as to gain more members for the realisation of its lofty objectives.

In attendance at the investiture were the institution’s deputy rector, Mrs Olubunmi Olubamiwa; registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale; bursar, Mr Olawole Ojetola; chief librarian, Dr Folaranmi Ajala; and Director of Works and Services, Mr Folorunso Ipadeola.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfill his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…