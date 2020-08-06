Lagos govt’s palliatives came as a surprise – Private school owners

PRIVATE school owners in Lagos State have commended the state government for giving them food palliatives to cushion the effect of the prolonged school closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic on them and their workers.

They said the food items which include bags of rice, beans, garri, beverages, milk, carbonated drinks, margarine and food seasoning materials came as a surprise.

They said they had almost lost hope or receiving any palliatives from the state government when they suddenly received invitation from the ministry of education Tuesday last week to come over to Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja to collect the foodstuffs.

They said the food items would certainly go a long way in helping the direct beneficiaries and their families, more so that virtually all their workers have not received salaries since the closure of schools in March.

In separately interview with our correspondent last Thursday, the president of the National Association of Private School Proprietors, Lagos State chapter, Mr Amusa Olawale; his counterpart in charge of the League of Muslim School Proprietors, Mr Fatai Raheem, and the president of the Association of Formidable Education Development, Mr Orji Kanu, all said they had started distributing the items to their members for onward sharing among their workers on local government basis.

They said they were aware that few associations with members operating high profile schools are exempted from the gesture.

The head of public affairs of the ministry of education, Mr Abayomi Kayode, said government would have given more if available.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfill his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…