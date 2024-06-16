The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja has argued that Olubadan of Ibadanland can only be enthroned by the people of Ibadanland, not the governor.

This is in response to the comment made by Governor Seyi Makinde that the Olubadan designate Oba Owolabi Olakulehin would be installed when he is strong.

Makinde made the comment at the state burial ceremony of the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen Lekan Balogun at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan recently.

But Ladoja while fielding questions from journalists shortly after observing the Eid Kabir prayer at his Bodija residence, Ibadan on Sunday said that it is the people of Ibadanland that determine the choice of their traditional ruler, not the governor.

The former governor has insisted that the governor has the constitutional responsibility of presenting Staff of Office and Instrument of Office to the new monarch which is just a certificate not to enthrone

According to him, “In 2023, the question is whether I am going to take the crown or not to which I responded that the only acceptable crown to me is that of the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Also, during the last Eid Fitri celebration, I was asked of my position on the submission of one of the High Chiefs on the state of health of the Olubadan designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

I responded that he is not a medical doctor and, therefore, he is not qualified to determine the true state of health of the Olubadan designate.

“I have not been around but I have been reading all your reports on the governor”s comment on the installation of the new Olubadan that he would not be crowned until he is strong.

“It is the Town that crown Olubadan not the governor. The person that is saddled with that responsibility is the Oluwo of Ibadanland.

“If the governor said that I am going to give him Staff of Office and Instrument of Office when I know that he is well enough. I can concede to that one.

“If you are not in government, you might not know what is going on. The governor might have sent doctor to go and assess the medical status of Baba. The governor might have had access to his medical records. The governor might have used an Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assess him.

” I can concede to that if he believes that he is not fit enough to be presented a Staff of Office and Instrument of Office.

“But as far as I am concerned, he is our own Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I am the head of the kingmakers, (Afobaje) of Ibadanland today. I called a meeting for the selection process of the new king. The governor confirmed that we followed a Due Process and that he has accepted our recommendation and that he has even approved it.

“With this, there is nothing stopping Olakulehin from being crowned as the next Olubadan. The only thing that may stop him now is non presentation of staff of office and Instrument of Office which is the property of the government.

“But the question of whether he is medically fit or not is left for the people of Ibadanland to determine.

“We have not faced this kind of situation before but as it is now there is need to differentiate between the role of the government and that of the people.

“The role of the government is to present the Staff of Office and Instrument of Office to the new monarch.

“The governor is not there when the Oluwo of Ibadanland is performing the installation rights.

There is a laid down process. Olubadan designate spends 15 days in seclusion traditionally known as Ipebi after which he will proceed to Oluwo for the presentation of Crown.

The process is rounded off with the presentation of Staff of Office and Instrument of Office by the governor ”

On his relationship with Governor Makinde, Ladoja said, the relationship is very cordial. He gifted me one of the biggest cows in my compound for Eid Kabir celebration.

There is no iota of truth in the rumour milling around that I am the target for the delayed experience in the installation of the new Olubadan.

ALSO READ: Gunmen Attack Anambra Council Secretariat, burn six vehicles