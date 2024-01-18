A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, has sympathised with Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Government; the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Dr. Mahood Lekan Balogun; and the entire Ibadan residents over an unfortunate explosion incident which claimed lives, left many injured and destroyed properties on Tuesday.

Recall that an explosion rocked Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Tuesday night which was caused by explosive devices, allegedly stored by illegal miners.

In a statement, Abidikugu, who was a PDP House of Representatives aspirant for Ibadan South East/North East Federal Constituency in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, said his heart is with those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

He also extended his condolences to the immediate families of the victims and the entire people of the state, particularly Ibadan residents over the explosion allegedly caused by illegal miners, who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of Oyo State capital.

Abidikugu, a United Kingdom-based psychiatric consultant described the sad incident as disheartening and unfortunate, wishing the people of Oyo State, particularly the victims, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

He also commended Governor Makinde for his prompt response leading to the deployment of first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State, as well as earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights and security for comprehensive search and rescue operations at the scene of the explosion.

“I wish Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan of Ibadan land and all the people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents and victims’ families, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow”.

