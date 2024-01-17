The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Wednesday launched a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), to combat activities of insecurity, and rising kidnapping ravaging havoc in some parts of the nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja

Speaking while performing the official flags off of the Special Squad at the Force Headquarters, FHQ, Abuja the IGP who expressed deep concern over the unfortunate events in Abuja in the recent time pointed out that with the launch of SIS, similar initiatives would soon be replicated in states neigbouring the FCT to effectively combat criminal incursions, ultimately extending to all states of the Federation.

IGP said that the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) ” stands as a testament to our rejection of criminality in all forms. It is a declaration of our commitment to reclaiming our streets, neighbourhoods, and cities from the clutches of lawlessness”.

According to him, “We are mobilising the entirety of our resources, both human and technological, to ensure the triumph of justice and to provide our citizens the liberty to live without fear for their own safety and that of their loved ones.

“Envisioned to include a thousand personnel in each state, the SIS is launched today with officers and men from each tactical unit of the Force, supplemented by a formidable arsenal of operational assets, including sophisticated arms, drones, and vehicles. These assets, some of which are displayed here, are ready for deployment to counteract the security threats.

“This deployment symbolises our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our people, sending a clear message that criminal elements will find no sanctuary within the FCT, and by extension, Nigeria.

The Police boss declared that; “This operation is more than a mere response; it is a bold strategy aimed at dismantling the criminal networks entrenched in the communities.

“We recognize the challenges before us and are cognizant that the journey ahead is arduous. However, it is with unwavering resolve that we embark on this mission, driven by a shared responsibility to restore peace and order to all troubled communities across the nation.

“Our approach is comprehensive. Beyond immediate intervention, the SIS will also engage in community-oriented policing – a testament to our philosophy that public safety is a collaborative endeavour. By working hand-in-hand with community leaders, residents, and all skeholders, we aim to fortify the already strong bonds between the Police Force and the communities, ensuring that every corner of the FCT remains a safe haven for its inhabitants.”

The IGP who said that the new Special Intervention Squad would be deployed to tackle emerging threats to curb such heinous crimes emphasized the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape.

While reassuring Nigerians, especially residents of the Federal Capital Territory, of improved security the IGP stated that the operation was not just a mere symbolic act; but ” a tangible demonstration of NPF dedication to security.

According to him, “We recognise the suffering endured by victims of violent crimes and the anxiety pervading our communities.

“This operation is intended to bring a swift and decisive end to this era of terror. It should also be noted that we are collaborating with the military and other security agencies in ensuring success, and we are confident that with your support, we will be successful.

“As we inaugurate the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) today in the FCT, let us unite against the forces threatening the very fabric of our society. May this operation serve as a beacon of hope as we collectively strive to make the FCT, its environs, and ultimately the entire nation, safer for all. May justice be swift, and may peace permeate the entire landscape of Nigeria”

“The alarming rise in these criminal activities without equivocation, demands immediate and resolute action from us all. It is thus with a determined spirit that I proudly announce the inauguration of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS)”.

