Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has extended his condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State over the tragic explosion which happened in Ibadan on Tuesday night.

Aiyedatiwa, in a condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, regretted that the wanton loss of lives and the destruction of properties was due to neglect and criminality.

The governor sympathized with the people and government of Oyo State over the unfortunate explosion that has claimed three lives and left scores injured in the State capital.

While sympathizing with the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as those who have lost their properties, the governor urged support for the government and security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity, saying such criminal acts must not go unpunished.

Aiyedatiwa, who pledged the support of the government of Ondo State to the people of Oyo State as they deal with the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, urging the officers of the Amotekun security agency in the state to extend support to their Oyo State counterparts at this critical period.

The Governor offers prayers for peace and stability in Oyo State, the South West and the entire country.

