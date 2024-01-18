Two more bodies were on Thursday recovered from the site of Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, bringing the toll of fatalities to five.

Special Adviser on Security to the Oyo State governor, Mr Fatai Owoseni made this known on Thursday while giving an update on Tuesday’s incident.

He said: “As of yesterday, we had three bodies, 77 injured, but this morning, the security agencies just sent me a message to say two more bodies were discovered, making five.”

Giving further information on how the incident came about, Owoseni said the explosives had been stored for long such that they easily detonated upon contact with heat.

He stressed that the Old Bodija residents association had a duty to have been more conscious about their environment to have reported their suspicion, assuring that with the personalities in the area, security agencies were more bound to act.

On identity of persons who stored the explosives, Owoseni said a lot of documents were obtained from the site of the explosion which were verifiable by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Pointing to the challenge of mining being on the exclusive list, he said documents even showed that the persons that owned the apartment even got license for the explosives from federal authorities.

He stressed that mining had to be a collective effort of both the state and federal government as it was people at state and local levels that bore the consequences of illegal mining and its mishandling.

Meanwhile, houses affected in Tuesday’s explosion in Bodija, Ibadan, that failed structural integrity test are to be demolished.

Head, Emergency Situation Room for the Ibadan explosion, Professor Temitope Alonge made this known while addressing journalists on Thursday.

He said the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) was presently conducting the integrity on buildings in close radius of the explosion and those marked as unsafe to live in anymore will be demolished.

Under huge supervision and with the wearing of helmets, he said what was only allowed was for occupants of the buildings under integrity test to go in and pick valuables, particularly, academic, land documents.

Noting that the operation was gravitating towards recovery stage, Alonge said it had moved 12 vehicles from the site to the State Ministry of Environment where the owners can only inspect but not take away for the moment.

Alonge said: “The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) is doing integrity test on the buildings. Those that fail the test will be demolished.

Anyone that wants to take valuables will be accompanied, wearing helmet, and in company of men of the fire brigade. They are implored to pick things like academics, land documents, not things like chairs, and tables.

“We met with landlord association of inhabitants that they should cooperate with us. The site is secure by security agencies.

“We are moving to recovery stage. We are also providing psychosocial support by counseling those that have lost their loved ones and property.

“12 vehicles recovered from the site are being taken to the Ministry of Environment, as part of our investigation. The owners will inspect their vehicles but they can’t take the vehicles home.”

Alonge assured that the search and rescue efforts continued until all persons in the area are accounted for.

Also speaking on Thursday, state Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi said more victims from the incident continued to be discharged while those still in the hospital were stable.

Meanwhile, the Oyo House of Assembly observed a minute silence for lives lost to the explosion.

This came following a Matter of Urgent Public Importance on the incident by Honourable Adebayo Babajide of Ibadan North 2 constituency.

The Assembly, called for thorough investigation into the incident, adding that all those behind the explosion be brought to account, regardless of whom they are.

Furthermore, the Assembly charged security agencies to embark on intelligence gathering across the state with a view to identifying residences of illegal miners, sites where such explosives are stored to prevent a recurrence of Tuesday’s incident.

