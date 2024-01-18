The Kogi State Government has placed a ban on the issuance of consent letters to miners without approval.

The Kogi State Commissioner For Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashiru made the disclosure at the Glass House, Government House while briefing the press after a meeting between the State Government and stakeholders in the mining sector.

Similarly, the Commissioner disclosed that henceforth, all Community development agreements must be vetted before any mining activities take place in the State.

The Commissioner reiterated the State Government’s commitment to ensuring sanity in the activities of mining activities of the State.

He equally assured that the efforts of the State Government are geared towards protecting the lives of people living around mining activities, protecting the environment and ensuring that only approved miners engage in legal mining activities with the Communities protected and made to benefit from the activities of the mining around their Communities.

