As part of its effort to digitalise teaching and learning, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to spend approximately 1.7 billion Naira on establishing a smart school in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to enhance the advancement of inclusive education in the Territory.

The FCTA revealed that the proposed smart school, situated in Karshi, a community within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), would mark the beginning of digital schools in the city.

Mandate Secretary of the Education Secretariat, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, hinted at this development during the celebration of FCT students’ academic and sports accomplishments held on Thursday. Upon completion this year, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, will commission it.

Hayyo, representing the FCT Minister at the occasion, noted that key facilities to be provided and installed in the school would include equipment for internet service, computers, a digitized whiteboard, and other ICT facilities.

He stated, “When you are talking about digital teaching and learning, definitely, you have to do away with papers, pencils, pens, and the like. Presently, we are going to spend about 1.7 billion Naira on establishing the smart school in Karshi, and maybe this year, the Minister will commission it.

“Initially, some developed countries started digitizing teaching and learning, and they have invited us, so we have been there to see how teaching is taking place in digital form. That’s why we are going to start with one school. The establishment of a smart school in Karshi, Abuja, will mark the beginning of smart (digital) schools in the city. From there, we will learn a lot. And, by the special grace of God almighty, the necessary things will be provided, and the school will be commissioned this year.”

Regarding the celebration of FCT students who have excelled in various academic and sports activities within and outside the Territory, the Secretary expressed that it was the first of its kind, and the government intends to sustain it to motivate both students and teachers.

He mentioned, “There was a donation of cows to students who have excelled in various academic and sports achievements, which is a very important issue. So, the Minister has a passion for education; that’s why he accepted and approved to give out cows for us to celebrate with the students. And this will encourage the teachers to do more and improve their academic performance likewise the students.”

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of outstanding students and the display of the laurels they won while representing their respective schools in local and international academic and sports competitions in 2023.