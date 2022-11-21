I will win at the upper court, you will soon rejoice, Bwacha assures supporters

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Taraba state, senator Emmanuel Bwacha has assured supporters that they will soon rejoice in victory, as court cases against him would soon be over.

The APC guber candidate gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Jalingo and encouraged supporters to keep faith alive to the fact that the court cases against him have since been appealed and he would emerge victorious at the end.

“I wish to encourage all our supporters to remain united and unshakable. We have appealed all cases against me and I want to assure them that, I will come out victorious at the end of the process and they would soon rejoice.

“We are law-abiding citizens so, we are respecting the court order but I want to assure all our supporters that we will win and they will rejoice.

“We are aware that the local PDP here in Taraba is behind my colleagues who have refused to come to the dialogue table for the interest of APC in Taraba state.

“When a ship is sinking, by mere contact with the ship, you will also begin to sink, and that is what is happening to some of my party men who are romancing with the local PDP in Taraba against me.

“Tarabans are tired of operating in the opposition, they want to establish an APC government that would bring Progressive policies of governance.

“I want to assure all our supporters that the PDP target for the state to remain in this mess would not be possible. We would by God’s grace come out victorious at the upper court, win at the general education and liberate Tarabans from the shadow of agony,” Bwacha said.

