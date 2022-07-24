I will speak on Atiku, PDP soon —Wike 

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will soon speak on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the truth of the recent events in the party.

In an Arise TV interview, Atiku denied rejecting Wike as his running mate, explaining why he picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Atiku’s choice of Okowa had generated ripples in the party with some leaders of the party saying Wike, who came second in the party primary, ought to have been made automatic running mate to Atiku.

Speaking through his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, on Saturday, Wike, in a reaction to Atiku’s interview, said it had become imperative for him to lift the lid on all that happened in the party since Atiku won the primary.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times,” the governor said in a terse statement.

