The Pioneer District Governor, Lions Club International District 404A-4 Nigeria, Lion Dr Kofoworola Jegede, has promised to give priority to the youth empowerment and recreational centre to improve their quality of life.

Jegede, who stated this during a press conference in Akure, said the recreational centre, which will gulp about N40m, will be a hub for the training of young persons in their diverse professions along the path of sustainable development in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The Pioneer District Governor assured that her tenure will be action-packed in view of several activities lined up to make life worth living for the needy, especially the youths within the mandate areas of Ondo, Edo, and Delta states.

According to her, “If you look at the average of our youth, their thinking is about money, 419 and Yahoo business, and the image of this country has been bastardised through them, and that is why we have to target and engage them in a positive way for a better society.

“We must arrest and re-orientate them to channel their energy positively, and it is because of this we are doing this. My project is to build these youth, where they can have the freedom to come together to brainstorm for the benefit of our society.

“When we talk about skills and intelligence, we are there, so all hands must be on deck to assist these youth.

“Lions in the diaspora are ready to support this project, and we are starting with the state government. Besides, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has promised us a lot on this. So we are relying on the government to give us land while we build on it.

“If the government can give the land, we know that the project is for the benefit of the Ondo state youth for them to come together to train in skills acquisition.

“Also, we want to go around to screen people for diabetes, diabetes is on the increase due to what we are eating, so because of that, we want to go out to screen people and refer them to the hospital in order to reduce the increase of this ailment.”

While speaking on the thematic areas of concern for the Lion Club, which include Vision, Diabetics, Feeding, Environment, and Paediatric cancer, Jegede said that the club would mobilise actions at reorienting the youths at tapping their latent potential toward productive ventures in a manner that will make Nigeria better.

The 404A-4 Pioneer District Governor of the club, who also said that politics was no barrier, however, advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the service to humanity.





She said, “We want our president to help us to make Nigeria a better place to live, and he has promised to do that, and we believe that he will do that. He should work towards promoting everything good in this country,”

The Governor District, however, called on members of the public to join hands with the organisation and government to serve the less-privileged in society.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE