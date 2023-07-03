Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers were reported to have killed a personnel of Benue State Community Volunteer Guard and abducted two people at Ugba in Logo local government area of the State.

The incident was said to have happened around 3 pm on Monday when the gunmen stormed the community in a commando manner.

A local from Ugba town told newsmen on the phone on Monday that the gunmen who invaded the community around 3:00 pm launched attacks on fuel station and some areas in the community.

It was gathered that while the gunmen abducted two people at different areas in the community they also proceeded to a nearby fuel station where they robbed their victims of valuables such as; cash and mobile phones while they also went away with two cars.

The source who did not want to be mentioned for fear of being a target said, “An officer of Benue State Volunteer Guards in Ugba was shot also an educationist in the town and also a woman was kidnapped.

The source added, “One of the State Volunteer Guards was shot at a check point they mounted to stop the gunmen from escaping”, adding that the injured personnel was taken to General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Community Volunteer Guards, Ahokegh Terkimbi who spoke with newsmen on the phone confirmed the attack on Ugba community and said that one of their personnel lost his life in the attack.

“My Commander just confirmed that one of our personnel died in the incident”, Terkimbi said.

However, the State Command spokesperson, SP, Catherine Anene said she had yet to receive the report.

