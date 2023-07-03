Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has accused the state’s Ministry of Health of sabotaging his new administration through a lackadaisical approach to patients and the hospital environment.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to Online Tribune by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr Hamisu Mohd, in Dutse, the state capital.

The statement revealed that the Governor made the accusation during an unscheduled visit to Dutse General Hospital on Monday.

According to the statement “The Governor was not happy with the deplorable condition of the hospital. There was no light in some sections as both staff and patients were sitting in the dark, and in some patient wards, there were no window nets to prevent mosquitoes”.

The statement further stated that “The governor was particularly upset to find out that patients, including children under five years, both outpatients and those admitted, were paying for drugs and other medical equipment in the hospital despite the state government’s policy of free medication for pregnant women and children under five years across the state.”

Mr Hamisu maintained that “selling drugs in the hospital to pregnant women and children under five years contravenes the State Government’s policy of free healthcare for under-five-year-old children in the state.”

He said, “The Governor frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the hospital’s management, saying, ‘This is tantamount to sabotage. 70% of the patients interviewed by the Governor said they bought drugs and were not given bedsheets.'”

The CPS in the statement noted that Governor Malam Umar Namadi warned that his government would not condone such behaviour.

