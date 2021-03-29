I will drag any of you who campaign for old politicians, Ruth Kadiri warns celebs

As Nigerian celebrities brace up for electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections, popular actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri, has fired a warning shot at some of her colleagues whose services may be engaged for political campaigns to desist from such.

The mother of one on her Instagram account on Monday warned that she would not hesitate to drag and call out her colleagues who post pictures of old politicians who have been in power for a long time.

Kadiri who questioned the reasoning of those who may have concluded that politicians who have been in power forever deserve the votes of Nigerians again, adding that she would go all log to those she described as “desperate hungry celebrities”.

Her words: ”Dear colleagues and friends, I am waiting for those of you who will post politicians who have been in powers (sic) forever and ask us to vote for them. I will drag you. I will drag your desperate hungry selves by your wigs. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.”

