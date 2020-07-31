I want to capture the world’s attention with ‘Jaiye’ — KingTúrùn

Fast-arising South Africa-based music artiste, Ifedayo Samuel Ashiru, popularly known as KingTúrùn has said he intends to capture the world’s attention with his timeless and happy music.

The Oyo State-born Afro music sensation told Friday Treat that his latest track, ‘Jaiye’ and his future works will further pave way for young artistes to succeed just like other artistes are currently doing.

KingTúrùn said he has just released the video to ‘Jaiye’ which is currently enjoying airplay in different countries including South Africa and Nigeria.

He said, “Jaiye is just talking about life in general and how I want to be rich and live life with love, good health and wealth.

“Although life is full of warfare, where there’s no pain, there’s no gain. ‘Jaiye’ is also talking about the ones who try to live their lives just to impress other people on social media, apparently they are rich online but poor in real life. They are the kind of people with bad energy and we all should stay far away from because sooner or later it will turn into depression.”

KingTúrùn, who started his career with ‘The Empire’ in 2007 added that his inspiration is to talk about life with his experience and all he had gone through which he believes will inspire other young youths who believe in God during the times of struggle.

He urged them to be focused, to believe in themselves and not give up while trying to achieve whatever they desire.

On his aspirations, KingTúrùn said, “I aim for greater heights and I believe in God with more hard work. And the good people with good intentions around me, I am aiming to capture the world’s attention with my music.

“I want to be the part of the Nigerian Afro artistes who will take the crown for all awards and the Grammys. As you know few other Nigerian celebrities are already getting nominations through their own hard work.

“I say a very big thank you to all Nigerian musicians who have paved ways for other artistes coming up,” he said.