Vaccines and pregnancy

I am about six months pregnant and about to go for a Covid vaccination because I have to travel. Kindly let me know if the vaccine is safe in pregnancy.

Ikem (by SMS)

COVID-19 vaccine has been confirmed to be safe during pregnancy. However, although it has also been confirmed that vaccines not only protect the mother, but some of those antibodies will cross the placenta and give the newborn protection during the first four to six months of its life, this phenomenon hasn’t been well studied with COVID-19.

