By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has cried out over persist death threat from trolls.

Recall Tribune Online reported that the actress revealed she was poisoned.

The reality star recently took to her Instagram screenshot of a death threat from a troll. Phyna proceeded to add that she is tired at this point and wouldn’t mind having her old life back.

Phyna in a different slide mentioned how she thought the BBN show was just a game, but some people are not taking it too far.

“I’m sorry if I have offended anyone while in the house and out. Please enough of the death threats behind fake accounts. I don dey beg o,” her post read in part,” she wrote.

