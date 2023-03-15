By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

As the YBNL boss and music star, Olamide is a year older today, March 15, controversial singer Portable has celebrated him in a pose with a strange wall paint of the star.

Portable, who, thanks to Olamide’s influence, made it to the limelight, shared a video of wall painting of the music star on his Instagram, describing him as his boss of life.

Meanwhile, fans are reacting to the wall painting, as some said it looked nothing like Badoo.

One says, “Who draw aramide 😂😂 this one no be our own baddo 😂😂”.

Another says, “person wey draw Olamide wicked, e com be like Jim Iyke”.

The Zazuu crooner penned a message to the music star, said, “It’s your special day-get out there and celebrate! Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today Boss of life Baba IKA Eyon IKA @olamide Street Ti take over.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpzemdzt9gH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=