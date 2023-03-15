Sandra Nwaokolo

Let’s be honest, it’s not like there’s a handbook for this kind of thing. It’s not like you can just ask your dad or your granddad, “Hey, how often should I wash my boxers?” and expect a straightforward answer. No, instead, you’re left to rely on your own intuition and the advice of the so-called “experts” to figure out this tricky question.

But fear not, my fellow boxers-wearing brethren, for I have done extensive research on the topic and have some tips to share.

First and foremost, let’s address the elephant in the room: the infamous “sniff test.” Yes, we’ve all done it, don’t deny it. You know what I’m talking about – that moment when you’re rummaging through your laundry pile, looking for a pair of clean boxers, and you give each pair a little whiff to see if they pass the smell test.

Now, while the sniff test may seem like a reliable method of determining whether or not your boxers need washing, let me tell you, it’s not. Trust me, just because your boxers don’t smell like poop doesn’t mean they’re clean.

So, how often should you be washing your boxers, you ask? Well, the answer is simple – as often as you please! That’s right, there’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to how often you should be washing your boxers. Some guys prefer to wash them after every wear, while others may go a few days before tossing them in the laundry pile.

But here’s the thing – if you want to be taken seriously as a grown man, then you need to take your hygiene seriously. So, while there may not be a set rule for how often you should be washing your boxers, it’s probably a good idea to err on the side of caution and wash them after every wear.

And let’s not forget about the importance of proper washing techniques. You can’t just throw your boxers in with the rest of your laundry and call it a day. No, sir, you need to give those bad boys the attention they deserve. Use a gentle detergent, wash them on a delicate cycle, and hang them to dry – none of this tossing them in the dryer nonsense.

In conclusion, the question of how often men should wash their boxers may never be truly answered, but one thing is for sure – taking your hygiene seriously is no joke. So, do yourself (and everyone around you) a favour and give your boxers the love and attention they deserve.

