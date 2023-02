By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has revealed that she was poisoned.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to share this information.

Phyna questioned why anyone hated her so much, to the extent of wanting to kill her, and how she has a pure heart and soul, wondering why anyone would wish her harm.

Phyna’s revelation came as a shock to many fans, with many commenting and asking about her welfare.