I promise to run all-inclusive government, says Akeredolu

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed his readiness to run an all-inclusive administration to take care of the interest of all stakeholders and the people of the state.

Akeredolu who is seeking reelection under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform gave this assurance in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, while one of the frontline aspirants of the party, Chief Olusola Oke handed over his structures and supporters to the governor.

Akeredolu also assured that his government would ensure that development spread to all nooks and crannies of the state to make life meaningful for the people and commended the people of the area for their support.

He appreciated the support of Oke and his group, with a promise not to sideline anybody and called for unity among members, urging them not to allow division hamper the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

Akeredolu called on them to join hands and work together with the government and the party to move the state forward, saying “we’re all out to work for the victory of our party at the October 10 polls.

“This time around, we’ll do it together with rewards. Nobody will be pushed back. We’re one now. The task ahead is for all of us to do. Our victory is paramount. We can’t afford to lose the election.

“Don’t be scared that people are trooping into our party, there’s enough space available, bring in more people to join the vehicle of salvation,” Akeredolu said.

Oke, while speaking, said he decided to collapse his structures for the reelection of Akeredolu because of the governor’s genuine love for Southern Senatorial district of the state.

He, however, said no godfather from any part of the state would dictate or pick governor for the people of the state, especially for the people of the South Senatorial District.

“If we want a governor in the south, we will choose by ourselves. Not the one that will be picked from the central. We have not chosen anyone to be our governor in the south. No person will choose our governor for us.

“We have agreed that Aketi will do the second term. After him, it will come to the south. We will look for a renowned son like Agagu to be our governor. But for October 10 poll, Akeredolu is our candidate and we will vote for him overwhelmingly

“The renaming of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) after Agagu is enough for me to follow Aketi. We have used our money to train him. He has the experience of governance. We don’t want to experiment.

“That University for eight years after Agagu was like a goat house. It was abandoned. We know those who abandoned it. Now, they want to choose a governor for us in the south

“Ondo south will deliver great for you. We want to use our votes to secure our future. We don’t want anyone to contest with us next time. We want to deliver votes that can’t be challenged in court”

The state Chairman of APC, Hon. Ade Adetimehin who received some new members from the PDP into the party implored all APC members to go to their units to work for the victory of APC and Akeredolu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…

VCs, IPPIS Manipulating Promotions, Appointments — ASUU

CALABAR zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday accused some vice-chancellors of cashing in on the COVID-19-induced closure of universities to manipulate the processes of appointments and promotions in the system, among other infractions. It says the vice-chancellors, whom it did not name…

I Believe That Nigeria’s Herbal Medicines May Be Able To Cure COVID-19 — NAFDAC DG

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, said she believes that Nigeria’s herbal medicines may be able to cure COVID-19. Professor Adeyeye, who spoke during an online news conference, said that Nigeria’s herbal medicines have…