‘I lost my manhood after my wife used charms on me’

“I have lost interest in my marriage because my wife made me pay money before I could have sex with her,” a 32-year-old Ndola man has told the Kabushi local court in Zambia.

According to Zambia Observer, Robert Mutale who dragged his wife, Musonda Kalusha, 28, to court, sued for divorce after she made him pay her before having sex with her.

Robert also told the court that his wife is believed to have used charms to stop him from having erections.

“We had a family meeting where she admitted to have done something to my manhood. She said her friend gave her nsuko to use.

However, after going for prayers, my manhood was restored, he told the court.

He explained that his wife still denied him sex after his manhood started functioning again, adding that she only agreed to it after he started paying her money.

Robert further told the court that his wife stopped carrying out the house chores after she gave birth to their first child and that he was the one doing them now.

He told the court that he tried to involve their pastor’s wife in their crisis, but that his wife ended up insulting her.

Robert told the court that his wife had bad friends, adding that he had also decided to divorce her because she was in the habit of borrowing money from people.

“She is always borrowing money and has gone as far as borrowing money from my friends which I find embarrassing.

“She now sleeps with other men. This in addition to her other offences has made me lost interest in her, ” he said.

In her defense, Musonda told the court that she borrowed money from people because her husband did not provide for the family.

“He has bought me nothing for the past five years. Not even a bottle of lotion.

“We started having misunderstanding in our marriage after his mother paid us a visit and later accused me of going out with our church members,” she said.





The court giving judgment granted Robert divorce and ordered him to compensate his wife with the sum of K15,000.

The court explained that the court granted Robert’s prayer for the dissolution of their marriage because it was obvious both parties had lost interest in each other.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE