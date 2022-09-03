My husband beat me during sickness, later abandoned me, our children —Wife

A woman, Safiya Muhammad has dragged her husband, Salisu Saidu to a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State for allegedly abandoning her and their two children.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant told the court that she travelled to Kogi to treat an illness she had been nursing for a while, but that her husband failed to visit her throughout the period.

“He was fond of beating even before I travelled. He does not take care of me and our children. I am tired of our marriage. I want a divorce,” she said.

Salisu denied abusing his wife saying he loved her and was trying his best to cater for the family.

He stated that the complainant left their matrimonial home without his permission,.

The respondent told the court he still loved his wife and was not ready to divorce her.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case till September 5 for the complainant to present witnesses to her claim of abuse.

