I haven’t abandoned struggle for Yoruba nation ― Igboho

The Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Monday, declared that he has not abandoned the struggle for the actualisation of the Oodua Republic.

Adeyemo, who fled Nigeria about 15 months ago to Cotonou, capital of Benin Republic, in the wake of the invasion of his Ibadan residence by agents of the Department of State Security (DSS), restated that he would return to Nigeria sooner than expected.

He made this disclosure during the annual posthumous birthday of Bishop Ajayi Crowther and the presentation of Yoruba merits awards, organised by Oodua Consortium in partnership with Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Strategic Partners (CYSDSP) at Jogor Event Centre, Ibadan.

At the event, Adeyemo and the leader of the apex Yoruba Self-Determination organisation, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, were presented with merit awards in recognition of their contributions to the actualisation of the Yoruba nation. The awards were received on their behalf by their representatives.

Speaking via zoom platform, he stated: “I thank you all for your support since the inception of this just cause, and by God’s grace, the Fulani’s herdsmen activities against our people will end in our land. The Yoruba nation will soon be achieved and it will be better than all the nations in the world.

“My message to Yoruba people worldwide, who are passionate about the country of their own is not to lose hope. I am more than convinced that we are on our way to freedom. Our agitation is an idea whose time has come. I will come back to Yorubaland soon.”

Similarly, the leader of the umbrella group for Yoruba self-determination organisation, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, who also interacted with the gathering via zoom, stated: “I am confident that the Yoruba nation will be achieved soonest. Nothing will stop us from pursuing it to a logical conclusion. We are moving forward. There is no obstruction or destruction.

“It is the nature of the struggle. We are not scared at all. The Yoruba nation used to be prosperous and we need to go back to the good days. Yoruba people are law-abiding, industrious, progressive and joyful. We deserve better than what we are experiencing now. But, we are confident that with the level of our diplomatic moves and consultation across the globe, the Yoruba nation will be achievable.”

Akintoye, who observed that the key players in the self-determination struggle have been going through a very tough time, assured that the tough time would not last and would not in any way affect the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

According to him, Nigeria produces insensitive leaders that do not care about the masses, contending that the well-being of the common man should be the priority of responsible and responsive leaders.

The General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, Dr Tunde Amusat, contended that though slavery was abolished centuries ago, Nigeria is still experiencing internal colonisation and slavery.

He averred: “We are saying this should not continue! We are also using the occasion to honour our two illustrious Yoruba sons (Igboho and Akinyoye). The reality on the ground does not point to the fact that the 2023 elections would hold. Yoruba self-determination is non-negotiable. It is going to be achieved under the leadership of Professor Banji Akintoye and his deputy Professor Wale Adeniran.”

