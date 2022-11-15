KADPOLY emerges overall best in Innovation, Creative Invention

The Kaduna Polytechnic (KADPOLY) on Tuesday emerged the overall best in the national innovation and creative invention exhibition/competition in Nigeria.

This came as the Federal Government said, the nation at this point in time requires that youths are highly skilled in order to solve the problem of unemployment, insecurity and youth restiveness, thereby enabling them to be self-reliant, entrepreneurs, job and wealth creations.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Andrew Adejo, noted that Polytechnics and Innovation Enterprise Institutions (POINTER) was an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education to develop innovative skills which is not merely a function of the mind, but also a function of key behaviour’s that optimize the youths brains for discovery.

The result sheet for the competition was announced in Abuja, during the finale of the Polytechnics and Innovation Enterprise Institutions exhibition/competition.

The competition was among students in the Polytechnics sub-sector and production of prizes for outstanding students of Polytechnics and Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS).

The event Which was organised by Ubelle Nigeria Ltd, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education for Polytechnics in Nigeria, had three students of KADPOLY clinched the first, second and third positions.

Abdulbasit Dahood of Kaduna Polytechnic, who designed a remote ground vehicle for sterilization of contaminated environment scored 88.7, Abdulazeez Abdulhakeem, also of Kaduna Polytechnic designed a Face recognition student attendance system with 85.3 scores, and Ibrahim Abdulwahab Ibrahim of the same scho scored 84.7 with a designed and fabrication of a fish dryer.

The exhibition which is the first edition to be organised targeted undergraduate students in the field of science and technology.

The Permanent Secretary speaking at the opening ceremony of the event at the Public Service Institute, Kubwa, said the programme commenced with the Zonal Competitions which took place in North-Central/South-East, South-South/South- West and North-East/North-West simultaneously in Nasarawa, Edo and Kano states respectively on the 2nd of November, 2022.

Adejo who was represented by the director special duties of the Federal Ministry of Education, Zubairu Abdullahi said Science and Technology is essential and remains the tool for rapid development of any successful economy.

“Villages were developed into towns and towns to cities and expanding to greater horizons. This expansion has occurred through the benefits of science and technology over the years and more are still on their way.

“Countries which have a strong base in science and technology are the ones that developed faster. Examples of such countries are Asian tigers like Singapore, Japan, Korea, China and more,” he said.

He noted that the objectives of the event are among others, to groom Engineering, Science and Technology Students in Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIS), to develop cutting edge skills to meet national man power need and for global competitiveness and encourage science and Technology students to believe in hard work, talents and creativity as an added impetus for job and wealth creation.

