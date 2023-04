I am 25 years old. I have only one testicle having lost the other one in a car accident a few years ago. I want to know if I can father children with just one testicle.

Abbas (by SMS)

Yes. One testicle is enough to be a father. Each testicle produce millions of sperms out of which, only one is necessary to fertilize a female egg. Therefore, you have nothing to worry about.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE