I have black stools

I have been passing black stools for the past two weeks. Kindly let me know what could be the problem.

Ngozi (by Email)

Black tarry stool typically indicates some kind of bleeding in the digestive tract. It could be from an ulcer. I knew someone who died from a bleeding ulcer. But the color could be from medication or something like iron supplements.

You should talk to your doctor; a lab test can confirm that it is blood, and you may need endoscopy to determine whether it is esophagus, stomach or duodenal ulcer, and how serious it is. You might get treated for worm infection after a thorough blood and stool examinations.