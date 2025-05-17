‘My husband lied to our children that I poisoned his food and cut part of his singlet for ritual’

•She attended parties without my consent, travelled out without my knowledge —Husband

A man, Aderogba, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the dissolution of his 45-year-old wedlock to his wife, Adedoyin, on the account of lack of love, care, and irreconcilable differences.

Aderogba stated that his union with Adedoyin had been facing challenges for a length of time.

He explained that there was a communication breakdown in their relationship.

According to the plaintiff, it was more than four years that he ate last in his house.

He added that the last time he had sex with his wife was seven years ago.

Aderogba further said that Adedoyin always went out without his consent, adding that she sometimes spent days away from home.

He told the court his wife went too far when she travelled out of the country without his knowledge.

The plaintiff said that the defendant always frustrated every effort made by their relatives and friends at mediating in their differences.

Aderogba thus entreated the court to pronounce their marriage dissolved.

He also requested an order restricting her from harassing, threatening, and interfering with his private life.

Adedoyin denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband.

The defendant agreed to the dissolution of their marriage.

Adedoyin explained that Aderogba suddenly stopped eating all that she prepared without giving any reason for it.

She added that he also locked himself up in his room.

The defendant added that the plaintiff later accused her of attempting to turn him into a moron by poisoning his food.

She also said he accused her of cutting a part of his singlet for diabolic means.

Aderogba, in his evidence, said, “My wife and I got married 45 years ago.

“We had a traditional wedding, and I paid her bride price, but this was returned by her father.

“The relationship between my wife and I had gone sour over the decades.

“Our marriage is void of love and care.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue

“My wife and I live under the same roof like strangers. We neither communicate nor discuss issues.

“Also, no intimacy exists between us. The last time we had sex was seven years ago.

“My wife once starved me of food for a whole month. She cared less if I died.

“I stopped eating her food since then.

“Adedoyin is in the habit of going out without my consent.

“She returns home late on many occasions and I have to stay awake to open the door for her.

“She attends her friends’ functions without my permission and will sometimes stay back for days.

“My lord, my wife did the unpardonable when she travelled out of the country without informing me.

“Adedoyin consistently frustrates every move made by our relatives to mediate in our differences.

“My lord, my wife has frustrated me enough.

“I am through with our relationship and I pray the court to rule that we are no longer husband and wife.”

Adedoyin responded,”I agree that we go our different ways. Our marriage has brought me no joy.

“He lied that I starved him.

“He suddenly stopped eating my food.

“I would return home and find his food untouched.

“He refused to give any reason for not eating and would instruct me not to serve him supper.

“I initially thought he was fasting, but I later realised I was wrong.

“I informed his uncle and his wife of his strange behaviour and they spoke with him.

“My husband to my chagrin told them and our children that I poisoned his food with the intention of turning him into a moron.

“He further accused me of cutting a part of his singlet for diabolic purpose.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard both parties adjourned the case until June 7 for judgment.