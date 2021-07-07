I have been vindicated by the judgment of Federal High Court ― Adeosun

Former Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Wednesday, said she had been vindicated by the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja which declared that the constitution does not require her to present a first degree certificate and NYSC certificate to be appointed as a minister.

Reacting to the judgement in a statement, Adeosun described it as a victory not only for herself but also for many Nigerians in the diaspora under similar conditions, who are desirous to serve their country.

According to the statement, “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a minister.”

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.”

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.”

“I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted 3 whole years. I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation,” the statement concluded.

