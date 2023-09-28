A Benin Republic-based higher institution of learning, i -FATOSS University will on 21st of October 2023 hold its 7th convocation and Matriculation ceremony.

According to a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eze Chidi Nwauba, the university will be convocating about 250 students while matriculation ceremony will be held for 320 newly admitted students of the institution.

The event is scheduled to be held at Palais des congres hall, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, while it was also stated that the event will be attended virtually and physically.

According to the statement, the University which was established in 2014 by Professor Geoffroy Botoyiye is currently enjoying accreditation from internationally recognized accreditation bodies, including the Ministry of Higher Education of the Republic of Benin; the National Universities Commission (NUC), and Federal Ministry of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the California University FCE-Higher Education Accreditation Commission (HEAC) among others.

