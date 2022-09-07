I didn’t say nobody can handle gun better than me ― Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has denied threatening to inflict violence on anyone murmuring about his administration with better handling of firearms.

Governor Bello had talked tough when he made a public presentation of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency and the central senatorial district of the state.

However, in a press statement issued on Wednesday through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor said he did not make any such statement about his proficiency in the use of firearms or threaten to use same against those who murmur against his government.

“While his Excellency talks tough against crimes and criminality as the chief security officer of Kogi State, He did not and will not engage in personal threat of violence against anyone. He is also neither a security agent with training in firearms handling nor a mugger.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The statement allegedly transcribed from the video and used as a headline is totally the figment of the imagination of those behind Sahara Reporters. We urge Nigerians to dismiss the report including the subtitle in the video as false, spurious, defamatory, malicious and irresponsibly reckless,” he said.

He gave Sahara Reporters seven days to withdraw its publication and apologize to the government, or face criminal and civil courts.

“The Government of Kogi State has remained most committed to the security of lives and property of its citizens and those of other Nigerians and will continue to fight against violence and criminality. Crime and thuggery have no place in Kogi State under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“While as a Government, we continue to respect the media and promote the freedom of the people to be informed, we totally abhor injurious falsehood capable of causing a breakdown of law and order. While our partnership with the media as partners in progress is unimpeachable and glaring for all to see, we call on the media not to set the nation ablaze with irresponsible and false reports to incite the public to civil disturbances,” he added.

Atiku To Meet Ex-PDP Presidential Aspirants Today





I didn’t say nobody can handle gun better than me ― Yahaya Bello

Oyetola Vs Adeleke: The Waiting Game Continues

I didn’t say nobody can handle gun better than me ― Yahaya Bello