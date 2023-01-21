‘I became impotent after my ex-girlfriend cast spell on me’

THE Livingstone Local Court, Zambia, has ordered a 27-year-old man to try and sleep with three different women to ascertain if his ex-girlfriend cast a spell on him to cause erectile dysfunction.

According to Zambia Observer, Kenford Sililo had dragged his former girlfriend, Maria Simoono, 27, to court for the restoration of his erection.

The court also advised Kenford to use condoms as he attempt to establish if his manhood has a problem.

Kenord told the court that he wanted Maria to release him from the spell of erectile dysfunction.

The court heard that Kenford and Maria started their relationship in July 2022 and broke up after three months in October 2022.

He said he stopped having an erection after their relationship ended.

“My manhood stopped functioning after the relationship ended, while I feel a lot of heat on my back,” he stated.

